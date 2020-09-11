‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Steffy Hides Drugs From Finn After Their First Kiss

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers for the week of September 14 promise that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will take a step forward in her life without Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). However, she will also be taking two steps back when she receives an illicit parcel from Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will also blast Liam about wanting his bread buttered on both sides, per SheKnows Soaps.

Monday, September 14 – Quinn Asks Ridge For A Favor

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will approach Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) with a novel idea. She wants him to give his new wife, Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards), a do-over wedding.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will commit himself to one woman only. Despite roasting Quinn about trying to manipulate him to get back together with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), the media mogul will make his intentions known to his former wife.

Tuesday, September 15 – Finn Confronts Liam

Thomas gives Steffy a gift from Vinny. However, he is unaware of its illicit and potentially addictive contents.

Liam interrogates Steffy and demands some answers. However, Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will shut down the inquisition from Steffy’s ex. As seen in the image below, Finn did tell his patient that he would be there for her and it appears as if he meant every word. Liam immediately becomes suspicious of the doctor’s motives.

Wednesday, September 16 – Finn Declares His Feelings & Thomas Needles Liam

Finn declares his feelings for Steffy. He takes a leap of faith and admits that he likes her. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will be excited by the new romance.

Thomas senses that Liam is uncomfortable with his sibling having another man in her life. He needles Liam when he realizes that he wants to have his cake and eat it too.

Thursday, September 17 – ‘Sinn’s’ First Kiss

Steffy and Finn share their first kiss after he opens up about his feelings.

Liam and Thomas both tell Ridge about the man in Steffy’s life. Thomas then lashes out at his former brother-in-law.

Friday, September 18 – Steffy Hides Drugs

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) feels her husband is exaggerating when he tells her about the doctor who has an interest in the mother of his child. It appears as if Liam may believe that Finn is taking advantage of a vulnerable Steffy and that their relationship is moving too fast. She disagrees with him and feels that it’s time that her sister wife moves on.

Steffy knows that Finn would disapprove of the gift that Vinny gave her, per the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. So, she hides her secret addiction and stashes the painkillers away so that no one can find out that she still has access to the drugs.