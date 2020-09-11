‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, September 10: Bill Refuses To Be Used In Quinn’s Schemes

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, September 11 features Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) who called someone and ordered them to come to her house quickly. She said that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) was in trouble, per Soap Central.

In the meantime, Brooke was just asking Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) to reunite with her. However, he reminded her why he broke up with her and he could not forgive her. He could not stand the thought of her loving Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). She said that a part of her would always love Bill, in the same way that a part of him would always love Shauna Fulton Forrester (Rena Sofer).

Quinn stormed downstairs and said that Brooke was disrespecting Shauna and her marriage. Quinn asked Ridge if he could ever forgive Brooke for kissing a man that he despised. Brooke asked the dressmaker not to listen to Quinn.

Bill walked into the living room, as seen in the image below. Ridge was immediately upset by his presence. Bill spoke to an irate Brooke, asking her if she was alright. Ridge said that he could not do this anymore and left the house. Brooke fumed and asked Dollar Bill what he was doing there. She also stormed out.

Quinn was delighted by the turn of events. However, Bill was also furious at Quinn for manipulating him and making it seem as if Brooke was in trouble. She prompted him to go after his ex-wife but he blasted her. He said that if she involved him in her schemes again, he would bury her.

At Spencer Publications, Shauna brought Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) some homemade oatmeal raisin cookies. She thanked him for making Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) so happy. Wyatt felt that he was just as happy as her daughter.

Shauna checked her phone and saw that Quinn was trying to get hold of her. Wyatt teased Shauna that she should not keep her stepmother-in-law waiting. Shauna seemed uncomfortable as she listened to her voicemail. Wyatt said that his mother either really liked someone or she hated them. Shauna was lucky to be on her friend list. Shauna said that she knew his mother could be a little intense. As seen in the image below, Wyatt pulled a funny face.

“I know your mom can be a little intense sometimes.” – Shauna #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/GzM8xyD7AX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 10, 2020

Later, Shauna arrived at the Forrester mansion. Her best friend updated her that Brooke had been begging Ridge for a reunion. They needed to stop her and bury “Bridge’s” destiny.

At Forrester Creations, Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had a heart-to-heart, as indicated by The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers. He was surprised that she thought that Brooke and Ridge still belonged together. She questioned if Eric’s support for “Bridge” caused problems between him and Quinn. He said that he and Quinn understood each other.

When Katie mentioned Eric and Donna Logan’s (Jennifer Gareis) past relationship, he reminded her that he was a happily married man. He and Quinn had a connection that he couldn’t explain.