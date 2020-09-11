Abby Dowse Goes Braless In A Tight Pink T-Shirt & Red Lace Thong

Instagram sensation Abby Dowse brought some serious heat to her page yesterday, stripping down to her underwear to pose for a sizzling, curve-flashing snap. The blond bombshell rocked a fiery-red thong, displaying her chiseled lower body for her audience to admire. On her top half the Aussie hottie wore a pink T-shirt, ditching her bra and letting it all hang out in the form-fitting number. The result was a casual-sexy look that flaunted all of her voluptuous assets, bringing fans to the comments section by the masses.

“Omg wow lost for words,” read one of the 350 messages that amassed under Abby’s post, trailed by three sparkling hearts.

“Wow xx your [sic] stunning xx what a figure,” gushed another Instagrammer.

“Hot girl,” chimed in Russian model Nina Serebrova, leaving a fire emoji for the scorching blonde.

“Babyyy,” wrote American model Lauren Dascalo, bumping up the number of fire emoji to three.

Abby held nothing back as she showed off her gym-honed physique, lifting up her top with both hands to reveal her toned midriff. The model, personal trainer, and social media maven posed with her legs spread, giving off seductive vibes as she closed her eyes and parted her lips in a sultry expression. She appeared to be snapped outdoors, soaking up some sun as she stood with her back to a wall. The simple, white backdrop maintained the focus on her killer curves, making her outfit and deep, bronzed tan emerge as the only splash of color in the shot.

The high-cut thong left little to the imagination, sporting a small lace front that only covered what was necessary. The sides came up above her hips, exposing her lean legs. A delicate scalloped trim adorned the scooped waistline, which dipped well below her belly button, baring her flat tummy. Likewise, the T-shirt was decorated with a bold trim around the sleeves and neckline, which perfectly matched her panties. The words “Zero F*cks Club” leaped out at the viewer, written in bright-red font across the chest.

The 30-year-old added a few accessories to finish off the hot look, which included a discreet ring and a dainty bracelet on each wrist. She pulled up her long tresses into a messy bun, showing off her supple neck and allowing her gold hoop earrings to be seen.

Abby put her limber figure on show as she cocked her hip and bent her waist at a slight angle, turning her head to the other side. The pose highlighted her trim midriff, putting emphasis on her slender hips and strong thighs. Sunlight illuminated her fit body and beautiful facial features, accentuating her all-over glow. Her shadow cast a silhouette on the wall behind her, calling even more attention to her slim figure.

Unsurprisingly, the upload proved very popular with Abby’s over 2.3 million followers, racking up close to 19,200 likes overnight. The Australian beauty followed up with a second photo of the skimpy outfit this morning, one that was closely cropped to her hourglass curves. In the snap, Abby teased fans by tugging on her side straps of her bottoms, reeling in more than 5,200 likes in just 37 minutes.

“Weekend vibes,” the stunner captioned the pic, which can be seen here.