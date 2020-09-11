Kayla Nicole Lounges In Tiny Black Bikini For Sultry Instagram Snaps

Kayla Nicole is giving her Instagram followers an eyeful at a very opportune time.

The social media star took to her feed late on Thursday to share a series of shots of herself wearing a very revealing black bikini and showing off her well-toned body. The first picture showed the model reclined against an outdoor wall, with the leaves of a palm tree blurred into the foreground and obscuring part of her head and neck. She lifted her arm over her head and looked off away from the camera, her bikini-clad body glistening in the light.

In the second snap Kayla sat upright, staring into the camera with a sultry look as she spread her legs apart and rested one hand on her knee. Kayla looked into the camera for the third shot as well, which showed her leaning back from a seated position to give viewers a good glimpse of her washboard abs and well-toned arms and legs.

The shots were a huge hit with her more than 413,000 followers, racking up more than 30,000 likes in just a little more than an hour. The post also attracted plenty of compliments for the model.

“Killing ittttt,” one person wrote.

“Oh wow… just wow,” added another, who then ended the statement with a series of heart-eyes emoji.

Some cracked jokes about the plant that seemed to cover up her body in some of the shots.

“I tried to look around the plant lol,” one person wrote.

Kayla appeared to make reference to the stray stems, writing the word “blooming” in the caption along with an emoji of a growing plant.

The picture was posted not long after the end of a big night for Kayla’s famous ex, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two had been dating for close to three years, but TMZ confirmed last month that the pair had split, noting that Kayla removed all signs of her former boyfriend from her social media presence. The report added that there were rumors that the NFL Pro Bowler had cheated on Kayla, but he denied these reports.

It wasn’t clear if Kayla’s sultry bikini pictures posted late on Thursday — around the same time the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their season opener — were meant to steal his thunder a bit, though some fans took note of the timing of her post.

“The chiefs are playing don’t do this,” one person wrote, adding a series of fire emoji.