‘Big Brother 22’ Week 6 Spoilers: HOH Revealed After Wall Hanger Competition Ends

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 22.

The results are in and a new Head of Household (HOH) has been crowned in the Big Brother All-Stars house. Thursday night saw the live eviction of Bayleigh Dayton after she was sent packing by a unanimous vote over Da’Vonne Rogers. The HOH competition followed shortly after where the houseguests competed in a BB classic: the Wall Hanger. Each houseguest, minus outgoing HOH Christmas Abbott, clung to a wall as they were rained on and tilted at various angles in an effort to get them to fall.

Only a few minutes played out on live television, but the competition was available to watch in real-time for subscribers of the live feeds. The competition lasted a total of one hour and 23 minutes with Dani Briones taking home the victory according to Big Brother Daily on Twitter. Dani beat out Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel who dropped at nearly the same time leaving her on the wall to become the new HOH.

The following details the length each houseguest lasted in the comp:

Da’Vonne Rogers (13 minutes)

David Alexander (49 minutes)

Ian Terry (54 minutes)

Memphis Garrett (54 minutes)

Enzo Palumbo (1 hour 3 minutes)

Kevin Campbell (1 hour 8 minutes)

Tyler Crispen (1 hour 18 minutes)

Nicole Franzel (1 hour 23 minutes)

Cody Calafiore (1 hour 23 minutes)

CBS

Da’Vonne was heartbroken to drop so early in the challenge and was noticeably upset when she joined Christmas on the sidelines.

“I f*cking suck at everything,” she said while Christmas hugged her.

Ian also expressed a lot of frustration when he dropped, despite lasting 41 minutes longer than Da’Vonne. He remembered being so much better at the comp when he did it eight years ago.

Dani looked like she was going to drop after she began yelling in agony just at the one hour and 20-minute mark. The wall then bent even further, putting the three remaining houseguests at the biggest angle yet which made Cody and Nicole drop almost immediately. Dani was so happy she began crying at her victory as her roommates swarmed her with congratulations and hugs.

It’s hard to guess where Dani will set her sights this week as far as potential nominees. She is close with Cody and Nicole, but some issues came up between the threesome today which might have put a wedge between the two women. This week will definitely see a shift in the show as alliance members will now have to turn on one another as the cast dwindles down.