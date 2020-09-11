Gwen Stefani Flaunts Legs In Silver Bodysuit & Fishnets, Gets Assist From Blake Shelton In ‘The Voice’ Promo

Gwen had to get a little help from Blake when she wanted to give a gift to a contestant.

Gwen Stefani gave fans their first look at one of the stylish ensembles they’ll get to see her wearing when The Voice returns next month. On Thursday evening, she posted a video promo for the NBC singing competition on her Instagram page. The footage included a cute interaction between the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

In the clip, Gwen, 50, rocked one of the flashy outfits that she’s known for. It was a silver bodysuit covered with dazzling details. It had long sleeves adorned with rhinestone fringe. The entire piece was decorated with intricate beading and mosaic mirror accents. The bodice featured stiff construction, but it was molded to perfectly it the singer’s svelte figure. Pointed shoulders were a contemporary touch. Every move the fashion icon made caused the garment to glitter underneath the bright lights on the show’s set.

The No Doubt frontwoman completed her sparkly ensemble with a pair of matching embellished booties. She wore her hair pulled up in a high ponytail with the length styled in waves.

At the beginning of the video, she informed two of her fellow coaches, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, that she had been quarantining with Blake. The country singer owns some secluded property in Oklahoma that was the perfect location for Gwen and her three children to hole up during he first few months of the coronavirus pandemic. However, John didn’t see it this way.

“Well, I’m sorry, Gwen,” he quipped.

The footage showed the four coaches all sitting in their spinning red chairs, and Gwen revealed that they were practicing social distancing by staying well away from the contestants on stage. This presented a challenge when she wanted to give one singer a gift, and she thought she had found a fun way to deliver it to him. However, when she tried to use a T-shirt cannon to shoot a wearable projectile at the stage, the shirt ended up missing its intended target by well over six feet.

Luckily, Blake came to his girlfriend’s rescue. Gwen’s “Happy Anywhere” duet partner put a smile on her face by turning into a real MacGyver. He stuck a rubber glove on a long pole and gave it to his ladylove so that she could hand the shirt to the lucky contestant. Kelly found his ingenuity absolutely hilarious and laughed out loud when she saw his plan in action.

Gwen’s Instagram followers were thrilled to see their favorite coach back on the show, and they took to the comments section of her post to express their joy.

“So excited you are back,” wrote one fan.

“Thank you universe for bringing Gwen back to The Voice!” another message read.

“Cannot wait! Go team Gwen,” a third admirer chimed in.

The Voice returns to NBC on October 19.