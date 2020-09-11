Leanna Bartlett Shows Off Her Elegant Birthday Style In Stunning Silver Ensemble

Instagram model Leanna Bartlett showed off her birthday style to her 3.3 million followers with her latest post. The update, posted on Thursday, September 10, saw the celebrity wearing a stunning silver crop top and matching formfitting skirt.

Leanna celebrated her special day by wearing a long-sleeved knitted crop top that hugged her enviable figure and highlighted her ample assets. She paired this with a sleek satin skirt in a similar shade that clung to her curves and drew attention to her pert derriere. A high split on one side showed off the model’s toned thigh as she posed for the seductive shot.

Her blond locks were parted to the side and piled high on her head in a messy bun. Strands of hair fell down over her face as well as at the nape of her neck, helping to frame her beautiful features.

The celebrity posed with one hand resting gently at her hip, appearing to take a hold of the skirt as she did so. Her other perfectly manicured hand settled by her chin as she looked over her shoulder and back toward her intended audience with a sultry expression on her face.

The background was darkened so it was difficult to see exactly where Leanna was. A ray of light shone brightly and surrounded her, meaning that all of the attention in the shot was focused entirely on the celebrity.

As soon as Leanna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the photo had already garnered more than 6,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her captivated fans.

The vast majority of her admirers quickly wished the celebrity a happy birthday, some stating where they were from.

“Happy birthday from the cold pole from cold Yakutia,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

Others chose to comment on the gorgeous outfit that Leanna wore.

“You look so cute,” a fan declared.

“That outfit gets it done,” another user stated.

“That body!! Happy birthday,” a fourth person wrote, also using adding several emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. Considering the theme, many fans opted to use the birthday cake one. However, the fire, heart-eyed, and variants on the heart emoji were also used to excess.

While Leanna’s latest update showed an elegant side, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, a previous update was much racier. In that post, the celebrity wore a black fishnet lingerie set featuring a matching garter belt.