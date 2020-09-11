‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Alexis Is Dealt Another Blow

This past week on General Hospital has been very difficult for Alexis Davis. She had been fired from her job as a lawyer a few weeks ago, and the man that she lost her job for just died in her bed. If that wasn’t enough, Neil Byrne’s autopsy report revealed that he died from an opioid overdose. That is a lot to deal with in such a short time. However, Alexis is about to get another shocker, but this time it’s concerning her health.

This new crisis will leave Alexis a little shaken, but once the news sinks in, she will have to find a way to deal with it. According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Alexis will be diagnosed with osteoporosis. She will be shocked as that is not exactly something that she will be expecting at all. It’s likely that Portia, who seems to be the main doctor at GH these days, will be the one who gives her the diagnosis.

This would definitely explain the wrist injury that viewers saw earlier this month when Alexis was seen with it wrapped up tightly. She told Sam that she had injured it while at the gym working out. That seemed to be quite random and viewers wondered about that. Now it all makes sense as that will be leading up to her diagnosis.

Spoilers indicate that she will eventually learn how to take care of herself better and deal with the disease. General Hospital is not shy at bringing various health issues to the forefront. The ABC soap has dealt with AIDs in the past, as well as mental health issues, diabetes, and recently Alzheimer’s.

Alexis doesn't like where the investigation into Neil's death is headed. Can she convince Jordan to switch gears?

A brand-new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! @NancyLeeGrahn @WilliamdeVry1 pic.twitter.com/nZtFW62kuu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 8, 2020

In addition to dealing with her osteoporosis, Alexis will continue to struggle with her feelings toward Neil’s death. This past week she has questioned how she could not have seen that he was using drugs. She also doesn’t understand how they could have been talking about starting a life together and then shoots up and dies in her bed all within a few hours.

As The Inquisitr had previously revealed, Alexis was not expecting the results of Neil’s autopsy to be a drug overdose. She was stunned. However, Jordan knew something was up and went straight to Cyrus Renault to accuse him of killing Neil. He denied it and it appears that he is not lying this time. After Jordan left, he got on the phone and demanded to know where the drugs came from that killed Neil.

There is much more drama coming up on General Hospital in this story line concerning Neil’s supposed overdose and Alexis’ struggle to keep from taking a drink through all of this.