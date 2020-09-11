Candace Cameron Bure Slams ‘All The Christians’ Upset Over Cheeky Picture Of Her Husband Copping A Feel

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t going to apologize for her Instagram post showing her husband copping a feel, and the Full House star says “all the Christians” getting upset over the cheeky photo need to lighten up.

Bure, who is known for being strong in her Christian faith, had shared an Instagram picture showing husband, Valeri Bure, with his hand resting on her chest. The pair were standing together on a wooden bridge, both smiling as the former NHL star put his arm around his wife’s shoulder and let his hand wander down toward her breast — though it did not appear he was making any strong contact, instead laying his hand there lightly.

The playful snap generated some backlash from the actress’s more conservative fans, prompting many to call it inappropriate. As the New York Post’s Page Six reported, Bure eventually deleted the photo from her feed, but posted it again in her Instagram stories along with a message to those who were offended by it.

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband. We have so much fun together,” Bure said in the series of videos, via The Daily Mail.

Bure went on to say that Valeri “can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does,” saying that this is actually the sign of a strong marriage. The couple has been married since 1996 and have three children together, including a 20-year-old son just getting engaged.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

The actress added in another video clip that she wasn’t too worried over the criticism, saying she doesn’t care who the photo may have offended and that she won’t police her man’s wandering hands.

“I’m sorry if it offended you — I’m actually not sorry,” she said. “I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

As The Inquisitr had previously reported, Bure is not shy about confronting her followers when she feels they are in the wrong. Earlier this summer, she left a message for a commenter who expressed a belief that her former Full House co-star Lori Loughlin deserved a longer sentence than two months she was given for her role in the college admission scandal. Bure responded to the person’s comment with a pensive face emoji, showing her apparent disagreement and puzzlement at the sentiment.