Instagram Model Natalie Gibson Sizzles In A Red Bikini While Celebrating Her Birthday For Latest Post

Instagram model Natalie Gibson flaunted her curvy figure in a revealing beach photo for her latest upload. In the post, she delighted fans by rocking a tight-fitting bikini that flaunted her athletic frame, while she bemoaned turning one year older.

The 23-year-old wanted her followers on the social media platform to see that even though she is getting older she looks as good as ever. She was photographed for a fully-body shot while standing on a beach that looked straight out of a postcard. The sky was a light baby blue and the clear water looked light turquoise. Gibson stood next to a plant and took shade underneath a palm tree, and several boats were visible in the distance.

Gibson stood facing the camera with her left foot forward and her toes pointed towards the ground. Her right foot was buried in the sand, and she jutted out her hip which helped to accentuate her curves. The influencer rested her right arm against her backside, and placed her right hand on her thigh. She wore her long dark hair down as it cascaded over her shoulders.

The model had a wry smile across her gorgeous face as she stared directly into the lens. She sported a red bikini top that had thick straps that ran under the cups and wrapped around her frame. Gibson wore matching high-waist bottoms that tied on the sides. Viewers were treated to an eyeful of her toned stomach and defined legs. The sultry pose and revealing swimsuit also hinted at her curvy backside.

For the caption, Gibson mentioned turning 23 and referred to herself as “officially old” before uploading the scintillating photo on Thursday morning. Many of her 762,000 Instagram followers took notice of the revealing snap, and more than 22,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over 12 hours after it was posted online. Gibson had over 360 comments, as her replies were peppered with heart-eye emoji. Fans praised her stunning physique, and sent her well-wishes.

“Omg absolutely breathtaking! Hey it[‘s] only a number,” one Instagram user responded.

“Happy birthday old lady,” a fan jokingly responded while adding cry-laughing and heart-eye emoji.

Multiple followers took exception with Gibson referring to herself as elderly.

“Please don’t say that…I’m 28 and I feel old hahah. I wish I was 23 again,” a fan replied.

“You a baby lol only been able to drink for 2 years,” one follower commented.

