Qimmah Russo Rocks A Crop Top & A Plaid Skirt In New Instagram Upload

Fitness model Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the social media platform. She shared the two-photo set on Thursday, September 10, in which she posed in a white crop top and a plaid skirt that featured two slits and showed off her long legs.

Qimmah’s long-sleeved blouse criss-crossed over her chest and amplified her bust. The top featured ruching at the midriff, complete with drawstrings that tied into bows at the bottom of the shirt. Her toned and taut abdomen was on display, as were her enviable abs. Her belly button piercing glinting over the waistband of the skirt.

The skintight skirt hugged her hips tightly. It was a khaki color that was emblazoned with navy blue and brown vertical and horizontal stripes. Due to the short garment, Qimmah’s legs seemed to stretch on forever. She paired the ensemble with clear plastic heels.

She wore her hair parted in the middle. Her tresses slid down her shoulders in voluminous waves.

Qimmah posed in front of a pink car in the images. In the first photo, she held open the car door, her hand resting on the frame. Her other arm fell down by her side. She made direct eye contact with the camera. Her lips were parted, and her pearly white teeth shone brightly.

The second snap appeared to be taken with a flash, which lit up Qimmah’s outfit and face. This shot showed her looking off to the side, a wide, open-mouthed smile on her face. She wore a purse over one shoulder.

In the comments section of the post, Qimmah’s followers quickly lauded her latest Fashion Nova look.

“Best thing I’ve seen today,” wrote one social media user, punctuating their message with two starry-eyed smiley faces, and heart-eye and flame emoji.

“Fitness Queen,” shared another person, following up their comment with multiple pink hearts.

“Them legs,” gushed a third follower.

“Too much,” responded a fourth fan, including several flame emoji and a bicep emoticon for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, Qimmah’s upload garnered more than 7,000 likes and over 100 comments in just 30 minutes.

