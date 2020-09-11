Aisha Thalia Flaunts Enviable Curves In A Strapless Bra Top And Formfitting Red Jeans

Instagram model Aisha Thalia delighted her 552,000 followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, September 10, saw the celebrity taking what she admitted to being a “tipsy blurry bathroom selfie.” However, her fans were quick to disagree about the quality of the snap as they rushed in to comment on Aisha’s gorgeous hairstyle instead.

Aisha wore a strapless black bra top that hugged her curves, showing off plenty of her ample cleavage as well as her toned midriff. She matched this with a pair of bright red jeans that did an amazing job to highlight her curvaceous hips. A delicate gold body chain was wrapped around her and, on her feet, she wore strappy black high-heeled sandals.

The Instagram sensation tagged Touch Dolls in the snap, crediting the fashion label for her stunning outfit. She also revealed that FLP by Nicole Murphy was responsible for the body chain.

However, it was the celebrity’s locks that got all of the attention from her admirers. Her golden tresses framed her face as she concentrated on taking the selfie. Flipped over to one side, Aisha held back some of the voluminous curls with one hand.

“More hair than body,” she stated in the caption.

Aisha stood in the bathroom of Catch restaurant, where she declared that she had just eaten the best vegan food, attributing chef John Beatty for the tasty food. Several lights in the background gave the image a golden glow.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers eagerly respond. Within one hour, the photo had already gathered well over 2,500 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Omgawwsh your hair is goaallsssss! I love it,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Volume-all the way up!” a fan declared in relation to Aisha’s incredible mop of curls.

“If perfect goddess was a person!” another user stated.

“You and those curls = Flawless,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for added emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey exactly how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire and heart-eyed ones. However, variants of the red heart emoji were also prevalent.

Aisha has not posted a lot to her official social media account this week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her last update saw her showing off her amazing hair once more. However, this time she rocked a unique denim outfit that helped to highlight her amazing physique.