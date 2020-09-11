Tammy Hembrow Lets It All Hang Out In A Cheeky Blue Bikini While Posing On A Boat

Tammy Hembrow recently enjoyed a relaxing day out on a boat, where she looked hotter than ever in a skimpy bikini. The model took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a couple of snaps from her time out on the water that have quickly captivated the attention of her adoring fans.

The 26-year-old posed with her backside to the camera in the first image of the shot, treating her audience to a close-up look at her curvy derriere. She rested her hands on the side of the boat and turned her head over her shoulder to shoot the camera below her with an alluring stare. Her expression changed by the second slide of the upload, which saw her turned to face the camera with a huge grin spread across her face. The position change also revealed a look at the front half of her swimwear much to the delight of her fans.

Tammy likely sent pulses racing as she rocked a blue tie-dye bikini that let it all hang out. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that were tied tightly around her neck and ribcage and showcased her toned arms, shoulders, and back. It had a plunging neckline that fell far down her chest, leaving her decolletage bare and ample cleavage on display. The garment also featured minuscule triangle cups that were barely enough to contain her assets, adding an eyeful of sideboob to the racy scene.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell sported a pair of matching bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the rest of her swimwear. The piece covered up only what was necessary of her lower half and boasted a daringly cheeky design that showcased her round booty, curvy hips, and sculpted thighs. Its stringy waistband was tied tightly around her waist in dainty bows, accentuating her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

One hour proved to be plenty of time for fans to shower the double-pic update with love. It has amassed more than 116,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Beautiful, absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Tammy you are body goals,” praised another fan.

“YOUR SMILE, I CAN’T. You look so happy, Tammy. I love U,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re unreal,” added a fourth admirer.

Tammy has been showing off her gym-honed physique in a number of skimpy bikinis on social media lately. In August, the star shared another sizzling upload that saw her rocking an asymmetrical pink two-piece. That look proved to be another major hit, earning nearly 334,000 likes and 1,924 comments to date.