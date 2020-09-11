Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Abs In ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’ Stills

Bella Thorne is known for giving her 23.8 million Instagram followers a peek at some of her most NSFW ensembles. On Thursday, September 10, the Infamous actress instead opted to show stills from her new Netflix movie, The Babysitter: Killer Queen. While these images may not be as racy as some of her previous content, Bella still slayed in a yellow crop top that showed off her incredible abs.

In all of the photos, Bella posed in character as satanic cult leader Bee. In the first shot, she rocked a goldenrod-colored top with a deep V-neck that showcased her cleavage. Her toned, taut, and tanned midriff was the focal point of the photo, with her low-cut pants only serving to lengthen her impressive torso. She paired the skintight jeans with a thin white belt. As for her jewelry, she wore multiple necklaces. She held a gun in her hand. Her matted red hair tumbled down her shoulders in curls.

The second snap showed Bella in a house. She wore the same ensemble as before, this time pairing it with a yellow and white letterman jacket. She looked off to the side as she posed with one hand on her hip, the other twirling the ends of her tresses.

The third image is more close-up and gave fans a more detailed look at her ensemble, including the black ribbons in her hair.

Bella’s millions of followers immediately flocked to the comments section of the post, eager to shower the former Disney Channel star with compliments and praise for the movie and her look.

“Already watched it you slayed,” wrote one fan.

“I JUST FINISHED WATCHING U WERE AMAZING B,” said a second social media user in all-caps.

“So Beautiful,” gushed a third follower, punctuating their message with a smiley face with heart eyes.

“Damn honey,” complimented a fourth person, following up their comment with a flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the share racked up more than 566,000 likes and garnered over 3,000 comments.

As Bella Thorne fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the actress frequently shares sultry pics on her Instagram account. One of her more recent posts featured Bella modeling a bright white bikini that barely contained her ample assets. The seductive video depicted Bella flipping her hair behind her back while the camera panned down her body, once again showcasing her enviable abs. The clip reached nearly 4 million views and received more than 1.1 million likes.