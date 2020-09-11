Kyra Santoro Is Sublime In A Tropical-Patterned Green Wrap-Around Bikini As She Announces New Song Dropping

Actor, Instagram model, and now singer Kyra Santoro impressed her 797,000 followers with her latest swimwear post. Posted on Thursday, September 10, the celebrity rocked a unique green bikini as she declared in the caption that she had new music ready to drop on September 18.

While the musical announcement was delightful enough, for many of her supporters, the update was more about what Kyra was wearing. Sporting a vivid green bikini with a tropical pattern, her admirers were instantly captivated.

The swimwear did up around her neck with thin straps in a halter-style. Plunging down low in the front, plenty of the celebrity’s cleavage was on display.

The model shared an update of herself while wearing the same bikini yesterday. As a result of this, further details could be gleaned. While today’s update shows a hint of further straps below the triangular cups, the previous post revealed that the item of clothing crossed over at the front and then wrapped firmly around Kyra’s midriff.

The star of The Orville TV show wore some gold chains around her neck that helped to further highlight her outfit. Her curls were pulled back into a ponytail and Kyra posed with one hand behind her head and her chin jutting outward as the photo was taken.

She appeared to be sitting on a dark-colored sofa. In the background, various potted plants could be seen as well as a dream catcher hanging on the pale wall. To one side of the model was a bright purple door that appeared to host a variety of sticky notes in multiple colors.

As soon as Kyra posted the image, her followers dived in to respond. Within three hours, the photo had racked up more than 7,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

Many of her supporters were happy to discover that a new song was dropping.

“My girl. Counting the minutes,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“And just in time to get my happy vibes on the day before my [sister’s] wedding. PERFECT TIMING!!” another user declared.

However, others were more eager to comment on the celebrity’s attire.

“So hot,” a fan insisted.

“Born to be Wild,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a green emoji which matched the color in Kyra’s bathing suit.

Many of her supporters also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Kyra’s post. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.