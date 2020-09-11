Mahlagha Jaberi Flaunts Her Long, Sexy Legs In New Snapshot

Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi went online on Thursday, September 10, and posted a new hot picture on her Instagram page to titillate her 3.2 million followers.

In the snap, Mahlagha, who lives in San Diego, California, rocked an off-white crop top with frayed edges. The ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder design and long sleeves. Its short length also flaunted a glimpse of her taut stomach. The hottie teamed the top with a pair of skimpy panties which put her long, sexy legs on full display.

Mahlagha wore her brunette tresses in a ponytail which she tied with a Burberry scarf. She let a few strands of hair fall on the side of her face. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings and a dainty bracelet.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Newport Beach in California. To pose, Mahlagha sat atop a beige-colored beach mat. She rested her elbows on the mat and leaned backward. The hottie stretched her legs forward, bending one of her knees. She looked away from the camera and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, she added a motivational statement about the relationship between gratitude and happiness. The 31-year-old model also tagged her photographer, Irma Lomidze, for acknowledgement.

Within three hours of posting, the pic amassed more than 33,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Mahlagha’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 550 comments in which they praised her amazing figure, beautiful looks, and her incredible sense of style.

“Natural beauty!!! You look really nice, girl. I love you so much!” one of her fans commented.

“Legs for life! I admire your style, baby. Please, follow me back! It will be the happiest moment of my life,” another user chimed in.

“As always, you are looking so beautiful, my lovely, charming Mahlagha. Marry me please!” a third admirer remarked.

“Definitely the hottest model on Instagram! I love Persian women in general, but you are something else!! Your beauty drives me insane,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “my queen,” and “goddess,” to let Mahlagha know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Natalia Barulich, Janice Joostema, Mariam Rod, and Fiona Barron.

On September 4, Mahlagha shared another hot pic in which she rocked a gray lingerie set which showed off her enviable cleavage and accentuated her flawless décolletage. The picture has amassed more than 136,000 likes and 2,300 comments.