Allie Auton Shows Some Serious Skin In A Skimpy Bra & Panties On Instagram: ‘Staycay Attire’

Allie Auton thrills her 572,000 Instagram followers on almost a daily basis with smoldering new photos of her self rocking scanty ensembles. The model continued the trend today with a smoking-hot new share that likely got many pulses racing.

The Aussie hottie was seen sitting on the edge of her plush bed in the steamy new addition to her feed. She sat with her back straight at the edge of her mattress, resting both hands on top of her white bedspread while gazing at the camera with a sultry stare. She noted in the caption that she was wearing her “staycay attire,” a possible indication that she had a relaxing weekend at home ahead of her. The ensemble consisted of nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie from Lounge Underwear that left little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

Allie stunned as she worked the camera in the barely there green ensemble that showed some serious skin. The look included a triangle-style bralette with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. An eyeful of cleavage was also exposed thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline, while a thick, flattering seam in the middle of its tiny cups drew even more attention to her voluptuous chest. The piece featured a logo band as well that wrapped tightly around her rib cage, highlighting her slender frame.

The blond bombshell also sported a pair of matching panties in the image that were equally as risque. The number boasted a daringly high-cut design that left her curvy hips and sculpted thighs well on display for her fans to admire. It had a thick waistband similar in style to that of her bra that hit right at her navel, accentuating her tiny waist, flat midsection, and abs.

Allie styled her platinum tresses in a sleek ponytail, though left out a few locks that fell to perfectly frame her face and striking features. She also added a pair of thick gold hoop earrings that gave her racy look a bit of bling.

Fans went wild for the sizzling new addition to Allie’s Instagram page, and were hardly shy about expressing their affection in the comments section.

“Looking amazing as always,” one person wrote.

“Such a hottie,” praised another fan.

“I need to get your workout guide cause your body is goals,” a third follower remarked.

“Okay fav pic of you ever,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed nearly 5,000 likes within two hours of going live.