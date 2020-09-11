Jilly Anais, Girlfriend Of Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson, Rocks Revealing Top In New Instagram Post

Deshaun Watson is ready to kick off the NFL season after an unusually long football drought, and his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, is giving her Instagram followers a show of her own.

As Watson prepares to lead the Houston Texans on the Thursday Night Football season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs after more than seven months without any football, his girlfriend took to social media to share a revealing snap with her fans. In the picture, the model showed off to her 2.4 million followers while wearing a pair of form-fitting pants and a tight black shirt with a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage.

Anais sat on a bench in what appeared to be a landscaped city park, holding a plastic cup filled with iced coffee as she stared off camera. Next to her on the bench sat a Chanel bag that matched her Chanel sandals, with the designer brand’s logo conspicuously facing the camera. She tagged the brand in the post, along with Louis Vuitton for the hat she wore.

The snap was a big hit, racking up close to 100,000 likes and plenty of compliments from her fans.

“THE BADDEST,” one person wrote, adding a series of fire emoji.

Many others responded to the question that Anais left in the caption for the photo, asking if they preferred hot coffee or cold.

“Hot just like you,” one person responded.

While Anais is a star in her own right, her relationship with Watson has gotten her plenty of additional attention this summer. Back in July, she took to Instagram to tell followers that the couple had just celebrated their one-year anniversary and that their relationship has been “pure bliss.”

“LoveBug, This year has been nothing but pure bliss!” Anais wrote. “I love doing life with you.. You are my best friend, my pookie dookie, my motivation, my backbone, my happy place! I fall deeper in love with you every second of every day! I love you, I adore you and I can’t wait to continue building unforgettable memories with you.. 1 year down, forever to go! Happy Anniversary Baby.”

After posting the revealing snap with her iced coffee, Anais left another message specifically for her boyfriend in her Instagram stories. Just a few hours before kickoff, Anais shared a short video showing her sitting on the couch wearing a Texans t-shirt and holding a small dog as she shared her excitement about the season opener.

“It’s gameday!” Anais said.