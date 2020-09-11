Most Americans Think Donald Trump Will Win The Election, Poll Says

A new Monmouth University poll released on Thursday showed that the majority of registered American voters surveyed believe that Donald Trump will win in November. As reported by Fox News, 48 percent of individuals surveyed believe the U.S. leader will keep the White House, while 43 think Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will emerge victorious.

Despite this finding, Biden leads Trump overall among likely voters with 51 percent support to the president’s 44, mirroring months of recent polls that show the former vice president leading the U.S. leader.

Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray addressed the interesting results in a statement released on Thursday.

“Of course, most voters believed that Clinton was going to win four years ago and they accepted the different outcome. But the reasons why voters think Trump will win again suggest that some may not accept this year’s result if he loses.”

Interestingly, 55 percent of people surveyed said they believe there are Trump supporters in their community who are not open about their affiliation. Conversely, just 3 in 10 respondents thought the same of hidden Biden backers.

“Look, we are not asking this question as some backdoor way to tap into a secret Trump vote that the polls are missing,” Murray said of the finding. “We have plenty of evidence that there was no measurable secret vote in 2016 or this year either. However, voters’ belief that a secret Trump vote does exist is a very real phenomenon we need to acknowledge.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

CNN polling analyst Harry Enten previously cited recent data that he claimed suggests hidden Trump backers don’t exist — at least not in large enough numbers to affect the outcome of the forthcoming election. Conversely, a Democracy Institute poll from last month showed a 5-point increase in shy Trump supporters since the last iteration of the survey.

As The Inquisitr reported, many Republicans allegedly believe that Trump will secure a victory in November due to the presence of supporters who are not being picked up by recent polls. As noted by Fox News, the U.S. leader won in 2016 even after RealClearPolitics’ national polling average put him 2.7 points behind Hillary Clinton the night before Election Day.

One pollster that picked up on Trump’s lead one day before the election was Trafalgar Group, which showed him ahead in Georgia, Florida, and Michigan. The pollster notably tracks likely voters, which is allegedly a more accurate demographic for predicting voter behavior.

Others believe that signs point to a Republican loss. Henry Olsen, a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, pointed to the low support for third-party candidate Jo Jorgensen, which he believes doesn’t bode well for the GOP.