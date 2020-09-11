Anna Vakili Puts On A Leggy Display In A Floral Bodycon Dress On Instagram

British model and TV personality Anna Vakili went online on Thursday, September 10, and wowed her 1.2 million fans with another hot share.

In the pic, Anna infused style and sexiness in a tight, floral bodycon dress which accentuated her hourglass figure. The outfit boasted a low-cut neckline which flaunted a glimpse of cleavage. It included thin straps and a short skirt which put her toned legs and thighs on full display. The hottie teamed the sexy dress with tie-up footwear.

Anna, who gained popularity after participating in the TV series Love Island, wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves, letting her locks fall over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small hoop earrings and a delicate bracelet.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Canary Wharf, a posh district in London, United Kingdom. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Anna posed against the background of a building and some trees. A swimming pool could also be seen behind her. She sat on the boundary wall of the pool in a cross-legged position to show off her thighs. She placed both of her hands on the wall for support and leaned back. The hottie tilted her head, looked at the camera, and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Anna informed her fans that her chic outfit was from Missy Empire, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within four hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 11,000 likes. In addition, several of Anna’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about a hundred comments in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Wow, you look so amazing! Totally slaying it,” one of her fans commented.

“You look lush with that hair color!!” another user chimed in.

“Your floral tight dress looks hot. It really highlights your pretty shape. I love you,” a third follower wrote.

“Wow, Anna you’re looking so naturally breathtaking as always!!! I hope you’re having a wonderful and brilliant week!!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from her regular followers, several other TV stars and models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Shaughna Phillips, Joanna Chimonides, and Demi Jones.

Anna often wows her admirers with her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on August 14, she added a new pic on her timeline in which she rocked a beige-colored two-piece ensemble consisting of a tight top and matching miniskirt. The picture has amassed more than 48,000 likes and close to 290 comments.