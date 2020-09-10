Tahlia Skaines Shows Off Cleavage & Tiny Waist In Light Green Lingerie

Tahlia Skaines lit up her Instagram page this week with another stunning share. The model included two sizzling photos in the upload in which she showed off her phenomenal figure in a skimpy set of lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

The blond bombshell was seen sitting on top of a rattan chair in the steamy new addition to her feed. She sat at the edge of the seat, grasping both sides of it as she stretched her legs out in front of her and gazed off into the distance with a sultry stare. In the caption of the post, she wished her followers a good morning, as it was already Friday where she lives in Australia.

Tahlia had not yet gotten fully dressed for the day before posing for the snaps, though what she was wearing still proved to be a huge hit. She rocked nothing more than a set of light green lingerie as she worked the camera, and noted that the ensemble was a part of Lounge Underwear’s new sustainable bamboo collection. The look included a triangle bralette with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. It also featured a thick logo band around her ribcage that helped to accentuate her slender frame.

The Aussie hottie also wore a pair of matching panties that took her look to the next level. The undergarment boasted a triangle design that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her shapely thighs and killer curves exposed for her fans to admire. It also featured the same logo-style waistband that sat high up on Tahlia’s hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and tiny waist. A swipe to the second slide treated fans to a zoomed-in look at the beauty’s outfit as she worked the camera, offering a close-up look at her voluptuous chest and sculpted abs.

The racy shots proved to be major hits with the model’s admirers, amassing nearly 4,000 likes within two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post to show Tahlia some love as well.

“You stunner. Love this set,” one person wrote.

“Looks so good on you,” praised another fan.

“So hot, can’t wait to get my hands on this collection,” a third follower remarked.

“Perfect body,” added a fourth admirer.

Tahlia has been rocking a number of scanty ensembles on her Instagram page lately. On Tuesday, the star flaunted her flawless physique in white lace lingerie while showing fans her gorgeous tan. That look proved to be popular as well, racking up over 7,700 likes and 114 comments to date.