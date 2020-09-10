Qimmah Russo Shows Off Muscular Back As She Performs A Full-Body Lift

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has once again impressed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with an incredible feat of strength in her latest social media post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, September 10, revealed the celebrity lifting her entire body weight as she performed the chin-up exercise.

Qimmah wore a skintight bodysuit in a shade of pale gray as she stood with her back to the camera. Her dark curls, pulled back into a low ponytail, hung down and hid her back from view initially.

Her workout gear hugged her form, showing her admirers exactly how much muscle tone she had. However, she further proved this point by jumping up and grabbing at some overhead supports. She then did a perfect slow-motion full-body lift.

Her ankles were neatly crossed as she lifted her entire weight. However, one lift was not enough for Qimmah. Instead, she did a series of the exercises as the camera panned around her. As she did so, the muscles in her back and arms rippled as she worked out.

From the front, her famous abs could now be seen as she continued to lift her body weight. Toward the end of the clip, she pulled her knees up to her chest and then, with her legs out straight, did one final chin-up before she dropped to the ground with a huge smile plastered across her face. She ended the update by flexing her incredible biceps.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the clip had already gathered more than 7,500 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Back abs,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Yes!!! I’m excited! I want to build more upper body strength,” a fan declared in response to Qimmah’s caption which stated that she would be shortly sharing a “how-to” video on how to work up to such feat as she performed.

“Wonder Woman,” another user stated.

“Ooooh LOOK @ those lower back muscles,” a fourth person wrote, also using a heart emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her fans also opted to simply use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Qimmah’s latest update. By far, the most popular was the muscly arm one. However, the fire, clapping, heart, and heart-eyed emoji also regularly found their way into the comments section.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah shared a video yesterday while wearing the same bodysuit. In that clip, she flexed her enviable arm muscles, which instantly captivated her intended audience.