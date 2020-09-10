Bri Teresi Gets Cheeky On The Waterfront In Seductive Instagram Reel

Model and influencer Bri Teresi — who is well-known for her work with Guess, as well as her appearances in publications like GQ and Maxim — uploaded yet another alluring Instagram reel on Thursday, September 10. In her latest offering, the 25-year-old was documented as she was down on all fours and resting atop a blanket just beside a pond.

Her provocative pose and its continued evolution over the course of the short clip made for a particularly cheeky offering, as Teresi flaunted her taut booty throughout. In the accompanying caption, she teased her million-plus followers by asking them if they would watch the sunset with her. Whether that offer was legitimate or not, many of her admirers were quick to offer themselves up as potential sundown companions in the post’s comment thread.

“Yessssss I would,” responded fellow social media star Khloe Terae, who also appraised Teresi’s bottoms-up form as “Magical.”

“Don’t threaten me with a good time!” joked another commenter.

Other fans, meanwhile, simply declared their love for Teresi’s athletic, yet sinuous physique.

“Simply breathtaking @briteresi,” declared one user.

“The most beautiful woman,” added another admirer.

As the video began, the methodical grooves of Mac Miller’s song “Surf” provided a backing track befitting Teresi’s serene, waterfront backdrop. Following its opening notes, the blonde bombshell transitioned from sitting tall on her knees to being on all fours. Upon completing the move, she flung her head and golden hair backward and fired a come-hither glance into the camera before allowing her body to rest against the white blanket beneath her.

Teresi was sporting a white crop top with frayed ends that covered her sumptuous bosom, but still allowed its shapely dimensions to be emphasized in the shot. However, she made it difficult to look beyond her tight, sharply-curved booty as it protruded upward from the ground. The pert posterior was covered with nothing more than a light blue thong that left her cheeks almost completely exposedin the reel.

As the camera panned in with Teresi on her tummy and crossing her legs behind her, she lifted her upper body once again to offer it a better look at her toned booty and slender figure before the clip looped back to its beginning.

The post proved to be a popular one with Teresi’s faithful following, racking up its first 2,000 likes in just an hour after going live.

Just a few hours before bringing the heat with her bottoms-up display, Teresi had already ignited her feed with a stunning still image of herself sporting a royal blue bra and lipstick in a deep red shade that added to the seductive nature of the snap.