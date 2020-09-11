Alexis Skyy Flaunts Nearly Bare Booty And Has Fans Seeing Triple In Most Recent Update

Alexis Skyy gave her 4.4 million Instagram followers an eyeful of her voluptuous physique on Thursday afternoon. The Love & Hip Hop star snapped a selfie while scantily clad in a dressing room, capturing her enticing figure from all angles. Nearly 84,000 fans hit the “like” button in the first hour after the post was uploaded.

Alexis wore a black thong that displayed almost all of her insanely round assets. The back of the garment featured a tiny triangle of fabric that rose up from between her cheeks and rested across the small of her back, leaving lots of bare, tattooed skin. The straps ran high over both hips, which swelled alluringly below her narrow waist and pierced navel.

She also wore a ruched bandeau top with a tight fit that stretched across her curvaceous breasts. She accessorized with an oversized pair of dark sunglasses with a rectangular design, and a chunky gold-colored link bracelet.

Alexis held her phone in front of her with her left hand to take the selfie, which partially blocked her face.

Alexis geotagged her location at Louis Vuitton, and the mirrors in one of their enormous dressing rooms created an unusual illusion in which both sides of her body were reflected behind the original reflection, creating seemingly three separate and tantalizing figures.

In addition to the huge number of likes, Alexis’s Instagram followers also flooded the post with over 1,000 comments in the first hour. Most praised her gorgeous figure and sultry attitude.

“Knocking on the door like ma’m is everything ok in there,” joked one fan, referring to her caption.

“It’s the angles for me,” declared a second person, emphasizing their compliment with heart, heart-eyes, and flame emoji.

“Man it would be dope if you were a triplet lol,” mused a third follower.

“Cause of you I love butterflies,” revealed a fourth fan, who seemed to be particularly fond of the placement of her tattoo.

One follower left a vampire emoji next to a golden butterfly surrounded on either side with series of bat symbols. Most fans, however, stuck to the standard variations of hearts, flames, and peaches to express their affection for the buxom reality star.

As recently covered by The Inquisitr, Alexis shared a few snaps of herself with her 2-year-old daughter, Alaiya Grace, a few weeks ago. The pair looked adorable wearing matching outfits featuring white tops and jeans with custom designs. Alaiya carried a pink purse and flashed a huge grin at the camera.