Kristin Cavallari Slays In A Knotted Crop Top On Instagram

Kristin Cavallari stunned her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent upload to the social media platform. The reality star glowed in her latest selfie, posing in a white crop top that made her bronzed skin stand out. She also modeled multiple items from her Uncommon James demi-fine jewelry collection.

Kristin posed in the foreground of her kitchen, numerous white cabinets, a lot of counter space, and a stove and oven behind her. She held the camera as far away as she could, capturing her ensemble from the waist-up. She bent her other arm at the elbow, curling up her hand to her chest. She looked directly at the camera, her honey brown eyes concentrating on the lens. The corners of her mouth turned slightly upwards, the hint of a close-lipped smile playing on her face.

Kristin wore her hair deeply parted, her two-toned locks a mixture of blond and brunette strands. Her lob cut just reached her shoulders. Her wavy tresses were carefully mussed, her locks mostly tucked behind one ear.

She wore a plain cotton T-shirt that amplified her chest. The top was tied into a knot, showing off a hint of her tanned, taut, and toned midriff.

As for her jewelry, Kristin accessorized with two gold rings and layered necklaces, one with a delicate triangle pendant, the other with a vertical bar.

Kristin’s millions of followers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram update in droves, eager to shower the designer with compliments and praise.

“Why is she always glowing,” wrote one fan, tagging their friend and punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Boss of All Time,” shared another social media user, following up their message with several flame emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” added a third follower, including two purple hearts for emphasis.

“Why are you so gorg?? And that kitchen,” said a fourth person, adding several starry-eyed smiley faces.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up close to 55,000 likes and received more than 300 comments.

This is just Kristin’s latest fashionable Instagram upload. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the same day, she shared an image of herself posing in a sheer, sexy blouse with a matching black bralette to match. In that sultry snap, Kristin posed with both of her arms raised, which only drew even more attention to her outfit and fit figure. She tilted her head to the side and closed her eyes, making the picture even more sensual.