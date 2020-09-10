Vanessa Christine Displays Her Amazing Physique In A Crocheted Bikini

Instagram model Vanessa Christine took to her page on Thursday, September 10, and wowed her fans with a very hot bikini photo.

In the pic, Vanessa rocked a tan-colored crocheted, two-piece bathing suit. The top boasted white embroidery on the cups, thin shoulder straps, and a string running across her chest. The tiny garment featured a plunging neckline which displayed her enviable cleavage.

She teamed the top with matching bottoms which were pulled up high on her slender hips. The front of the bottoms scooped down to highlight her lower torse. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach and sexy legs.

Vanessa wore her hair down, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulder and back. In terms of accessories, she wrapped a bandana on her head and opted for a pair of matching sunglasses to pull off a very chic look. She also wore bracelets in both of her wrists together with a delicate pendant and a silver barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Vanessa posed against the background of some plants. She stood straight and slightly bent one of her knees. The hottie placed a hand on her thigh and lifted her chin. She looked away from the lens and seductively parted her lips.

In the caption, Vanessa informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within seven hours of posting, the snapshot amassed more than 10,700 likes. Besides, many of Vanessa’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 200 messages in which they praised her amazing physique and her incredible sense of style.

“How do you always look so good? You are the perfect example of feminine beauty!” one of her fans commented.

“Looking gorgeous, sending positive vibes!!” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji.

“You are a tropical goddess! The bikini looks super hot. Thanks for brightening my day with this lovely image,” a third admirer remarked.

“So sexy! I can’t wait for you to upload another video,” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Vanessa’s fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation, including Durrani Popal, Valeria Orsini, Alexis Clark, and Yaslen Clemente.

Vanessa rarely fails to impress her legions of admirers with her hot snapshots. On August 13, she uploaded another steamy photograph in which she rocked a white bikini top which she teamed with a pair of pink-and-white, tie-dye shorts.