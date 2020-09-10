Brittany Matthews Shares Loving Message For New Fiance Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of Thursday Night Kickoff

Brittany Matthews had her big day earlier in the month, and now it’s her finance’s turn. The newly engaged 25-year-old took to Instagram to wish the best of luck to her fiancee, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as his team prepares to kick off the NFL season on Thursday night. Mahomes and the Chiefs are hosting the Houston Texans in the first action since he led the team to a Super Bowl title.

A few hours ahead of kickoff, Matthews took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the former NFL MVP wearing a face mask and a jersey of the Kansas City Monarchs as he appeared to be on his way to the stadium for the season opener.

“I would just like to tell my fiancee, that he’s really hot and I love him,” Matthews wrote in a caption that accompanied the picture.

Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

While Mahomes is still waiting to receive his Super Bowl ring after leading his team to the title, Matthews got one of her own earlier in the month. As USA Today reported, Mahomes popped the question back in early September in a rather elaborate manner. The report noted that the Chiefs signal caller arranged for a suite at Arrowhead Stadium to be filled with an arrangement of flowers that spelled out the words “Will You Marry Me?”

As the report noted, the pair are high school sweethearts, having dated since they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. As her now-fiancee ascended to the top of the league, Matthews has become something of a star in her own right, gaining a large following on Instagram where she shares fitness videos and tips with her followers. She also gives plenty of glimpses into the life of an NFL partner, sharing picture and video of her travels to support Mahomes and his teammates.

She gained even more spotlight after the Super Bowl, when she went down onto the field to celebrate with her then-boyfriend and shared a loving embrace as he lifted her off the ground.

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Fans are not likely to see a repeat of this on Thursday night. The league opens the 2020 season with some strict social distancing rules in place, and NBC News reported that Kansas City has opted to open with just 22 percent capacity in its stadium, meaning just 17,000 fans instead of the more than 76,000 who normally fill what is regarded as one of the league’s loudest stadiums.