Julianne Hough Rocks Daisy Dukes And Shows Off Boob Sweat In Intense Dance Video

Julianne danced to her own song, 'Transform.'

Julianne Hough treated her 4.9 million Instagram followers to an energetic dance performance on Thursday. In the brief video that she shared, the former Dancing with the Stars pro got got her groove on to her own song, “Transform.” Her movements were quick, and she appeared to be sweating up a storm.

In her caption, Julianne, 32, revealed that she was demonstrating some of the choreography she created for “Transform,” which she released last year. She also informed her followers that the footage was a snippet from a full-length tutorial video that she’s offering through her Kinrgy website. In the teaser, she wore pair of Daisy Dukes and a light blue athletic crop top with tank-style sleeves and a scoop neck. The shirt also featured a racerback with cutouts. The long sleeves of a sweat top were tied around Julianne’s slender waist. The garment was a mixture of pale blue and pink, and it appeared to be decorated with a dreamy white cloud pattern.

However, it was Julianne’s skintight shirt and the two wet spots on it that captured the attention of one of her Instagram followers.

“Least I’m not the only one that gets boob sweat,” the commenter wrote.

Julianne’s sweat wasn’t the only proof that her full “Transform” dance routine is going to be intense when she shares it with her fans. In the sneak peek, she swung her arms around, swiveled her hips, rolled her body, and executed a series of pelvic thrusts. She also seductively swayed her hips from side-to-side before performing a flirty spin. At the end of the video, she playfully blew her viewers a kiss.

Julianne wore her chin-length ombre bob styled in waves that bounced around as she moved. She kept a big smile on her face throughout her performance.

Many of Julianne’s fans commented on the high level of energy displayed in the clip, which has amassed over 65,000 likes as of this writing.

“If I attempt to try this dance at this level of intensity, I will break every one in my body. But try, I will,” one fan declared.

“I love it. But for real…Does it come with a LifeAlert for when I break a hip?” another quipped.

“Warning! Don’t watch this if you have a heart condition,” added a third admirer.

Julianne isn’t shy about showing off her fit physique on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former America’s Got Talent judge recently shared a photo that was snapped during one of her workouts on a stationary bike. She wore a colorful sports bra and matching booty shorts.