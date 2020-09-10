Sierra Skye Sizzles In Skimpy Terry Cloth Bikini While Posing On The Floor With Her Cat

On Thursday, September 10, American model Sierra Skye made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post with her 4.1 million followers.

The photo, which was taken with Sierra’s smartphone, showed the 24-year-old posing in front of a sizable mirror. She sat with her legs spread and her knees bent, as she leaned to the left, using one of her hands to steady herself. She tilted her head and concealed her face with her phone that had a butterfly-pattern cover, as she snapped the selfie. The social media sensation’s cat was also in the shot and appeared to be distracted by something in the distance.

Sierra flaunted her fantastic figure in a pink terry cloth bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of side tie bottoms. The tiny two-piece, which was from the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing, put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The color of the tiny two-piece also beautifully complemented the model’s tan skin. She finished off the sexy look with a pink bucket hat, two rings, a bracelet, and a silver belly button ring. The blond bombshell also wore her shoulder-length hair down in a slightly tousled style.

In the caption of the post, Sierra made reference to her furry friend by using a cat emoji. She also advertised for PrettyLittleThing by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing,” wrote one fan, along with a string of heart-eye, red heart, and fire emoji.

“Wow such a gorgeous beauty,” added a different devotee.

“Beautiful like always,” remarked another admirer.

“Hot body babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Sierra has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, earlier this week she uploaded a picture, in which she posed on a beach while wearing a cheeky black bikini that showcased her pert derriere. That provocative picture has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.