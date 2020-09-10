Brazilian Model Bru Luccas Goes Topless & Rocks Insanely Small Booty Shorts In Sultry New Update

Fitness model Bru Luccas wowed her audience by sharing a smoking hot snap that featured her in a pair of skimpy shorts. The skin-baring photo was posted on Thursday, September 10, and it added some serious heat to her page.

The photo captured Bru posed with her backside facing the camera. She stood between two massive stone posts, and a metal gate was open in front of her. The rest of the area was filled with tall trees, and a sliver of sunlight could be seen peeking through the branches.

Bru placed each of her hands on the posts as she stared off into the distance. The model stood on her tippy toes. Her smoking hot look showed more than it covered.

Bru sported a pair of tiny shorts that were worn high on her waist, helping to accentuate her little midsection and waist. The fabric had a thick black band while its body was decorated with a white pattern. The garment fit snug on her hourglass curves, and the cheeky cut treated Bru’s audience to a great view of her pert derriere, shapely thighs, and muscular calves.

Bru was topless in the shot, leaving her toned arms, back, and shoulders fully exposed. A hint of her bare chest could be seen from the side, and Bru had something tied around her neck in a halter-style. The model wore her long, brunette tresses in a low bun, with a few loose pieces escaping near her neck. She completed her outfit with a pair of pink flip flops.

Fans have not been shy about showering the photo with love and attention. As of this writing, the update has only been live for an hour, and more than 81,000 fans have double-tapped it to express their love.

An additional 400-plus social media users flocked to the comments section. Many Instagrammers couldn’t help but rave over Bru’s fit figure, while a few more used emoji to express their feelings.

“Sensual and perfect, your body is goals,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“Wow you have the best content on the web,” as second Instagrammer chimed in.

“The most beautiful butt in the world,” a third wrote with the addition of a few hearts.

“OMG I am drooling so bad,” another commented.

Yesterday, Bru posted another revealing snap that featured her in a skimpy tie-dye bikini. That post also generated plenty of buzz with her fans.