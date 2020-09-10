Christina Milian Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Figure-Hugging Jumpsuit

Singer and actress Christina Milian stunned her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a figure-hugging jumpsuit.

In the first snap, Christina perched on a charcoal couch with several cushions situated around her, including striped white-and-beige pillows as well as a textured cream cushion. A stunning kitchen was in the background with a vase of flowers visible over the top of the couch, and a blue-and-white graphic printed rug was underneath her feet.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Christina’s incredible physique. She showcased a serious amount of cleavage in a sexy jumpsuit that had thin spaghetti straps stretching around her neck in a halter-style. The garment had a column of what looked to be some type of closures going down the front, and the fabric stretched over her ample assets and clung to her toned stomach, fitting her like a glove. Her sculpted shoulders and arms were on display in the look, and she placed her hands on the seat on either side of her.

The garment had a looser fit on the bottom portion, and the fabric draped over her enviable legs. A glimpse of her feet was visible, and she rocked a pair of minimalist beige sandals.

Christina added a few additional accessories to complete the look, and rocked some hoop earrings as well as a nameplate necklace. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in a low ponytail, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face.

She switched up her pose slightly for the second shot, moving forward a bit as she gazed at the camera with a smoldering expression. The ensemble she wore appeared to have been crafted from a linen-like material with some texture to it, and the cream hue looked gorgeous against her skin.

Her followers absolutely loved the two stunning images, and the post received over 31,300 likes within one hour, including a like from rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast. It also racked up 323 comments from Christina’s fans.

“Wow so glam!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another follower remarked.

“FLAWLESS!!!” a third fan chimed in, including a trio of flame emoji to highlight her point.

“Sis how are you so perfect,” another commented, loving the look.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina shared a triple update in which she showed off her curves in a sexy look from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She had on a tie-dye print graphic t-shirt that she knotted to define her waist and show off a sliver of her stomach, and she paired the top with simple nude underwear. She accessorized with some hoops and had a big smile on her face as she posed outdoors.