Evgeniya Lvovna Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Lace-Up Crop Top & Skintight Miniskirt

On Thursday, September 10, Russian model Evgeniya Lvovna made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing in front of an ivy-covered wall. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

The social media sensation flaunted her fantastic figure in a cropped lace-up top adorned with an intricate pattern and a matching high-waisted miniskirt from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova. The skintight set showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. Evgeniya kept the look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pendant necklace. The brunette bombshell also wore her long curly hair down.

In the first image, Evgeniya stood with her shoulders back and her legs apart. She placed her hands on her head as she focused her gaze on the camera lens, smiling sweetly. She altered her position for the following photo by putting one of her hands on her waist and the other on her thigh.

In the caption, Evgeniya made reference to the fact that she often wears “gym clothes” in her Instagram posts. She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are absolutely stunning,” wrote a fan, adding both a heart-eye and a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You have a beautiful smile and facial expression,” added a different devotee.

“Love you and your long curly hair, gorgeous,” remarked another admirer.

“Omg so unbelievably stunning so sweet! I love that outfit,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Evgeniya engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a pair of tiny denim shorts. That post has been liked over 33,000 times since it was shared.