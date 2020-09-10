Kara Del Toro Rocks A Plunging Blue Crop Top & Denim Shorts As She Shares ‘A Few Of My Favorite Things’

Model Kara Del Toro took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to showcase her curves along with what she said were a few of her favorite things. The blond bombshell looked incredible in a summery ensemble and her fans went wild over the slate of snapshots.

The 28-year-old model uploaded five photos showing her enjoying a sunny day outdoors. She noted that she chose the Boohoo brand for her ensemble and she looked stunning from head to toe. In her caption, she added emoji suggesting that the favorite things she had mentioned included her dog, ice cream, and the color pink.

Kara wore a light-blue top with puffy, elbow-length sleeves. There were several buttons down the front, which she left unbuttoned, and a plunging V-neckline revealed a significant amount of deep cleavage.

The fabric of the top appeared to be designed with a wrap style below the breasts. Her chiseled abs were exposed, and it seemed that she may have scrunched the garment up to be styled as a crop top rather than a full-length shirt. She added a pair of denim shorts that were loose around her waist and she cocked a hip as she hung a thumb in one pocket.

Kara added a pair of sunglasses along with some pieces of jewelry to accessorize her look. In addition, in some photos, a pair of blue square-toe mules could be spotted on her feet. Her long, blond hair gently framed her face and tumbled over her shoulders as she posed for the various photographs.

“Beautiful Kara as always,” one fan commented.

At various points throughout the series of photos, Kara played around on a bubblegum pink bicycle and shared some pink ice cream with her adorable dog. Her long, tanned, lean legs garnered quite a bit of attention from her 1.5 million followers, as did her bright smile.

“HOTT STUFF KARA–LEGS LEGS LEGS,” one fan praised.

“Happiness overload!” teased someone else.

Within the first two hours after Kara had first uploaded these, around 14,000 people had already liked them. Almost 150 comments were posted as well and it appeared that the model’s sunny positivity had thoroughly brightened the day of many of her followers.

“My fav Instagram girl,” another person wrote.

Kara frequently chooses garments that allow her to show off her busty assets and this time was clearly no exception. In this case, many of her followers noted that they adored her cute dog and got a kick out of the various setups and props as well. However, her smoking-hot physique definitely generated the majority of enthusiasm that fans expressed for the series up snapshots.