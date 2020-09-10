Yanita Yancheva Bares Chiseled Body In Bubblegum Pink Bikini By A Hot Tub

Yanita Yancheva thrilled many of her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Thursday, September 10, with her most recent update. The Bulgarian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a photo and a video in which she rocked a stylish — and skimpy — bikini that bared her chiseled body.

Yancheva was photographed sitting on the edge of a hot tub in a three-quarter pose. In the picture, she outstretched the front leg while bending the back one in a way that highlighted her toned quads. She placed one hand on her knee while resting the other on a shaker cup placed next to her. Her hair was in a middle part and styled down in frizzy strands that fell to her thigh.

Yancheva wore a two-piece bathing suit in a bubblegum pink shade that flattered her sun-kissed skin and blond hair. The top featured rectangular cups with ruffled edges. There was a wide space between them that showed off a bit of Yancheva’s cleavage. Thin straps connected them and then went around her neck.

Yancheva teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that featuried a classic U-shaped waistband. The medium sides were pulled up high, baring her toned hips.

Yancheva captioned the snapshot with an inspiring message, reenforcing the notion that what makes us different is precisely what makes us beautiful. She also revealed that her post was an ad for Rule One Proteins, adding that she was drinking its lemonade collagen.

The post has attracted more than 36,700 likes and upwards of 240 comments since going live earlier today. Her fans used the comments section to express their admiration for Yancheva and to share their thoughts about her picture and outfit.

“Yep she’s just a perfect in real life folks [three double hearts] miss my bubble gum queen,” one user wrote.

“I have a similar suit in white! So pretty and fun!” shared another fan.

“SO beautiful girl and sexy pink [heart emoji] bikini,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Apart from being so beautiful… you have a nice smile,” added a fourth user.

If Yancheva isn’t sporting a swimsuit in her Instagram posts, chances are she is wearing sportswear. That was the case last week when she shared an image of herself at the gym, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She wore black leggings with a thick waistband that sat above her navel, hugging her toned midriff. Her matching bra that hole details along the back edges. She posed with her backside toward the camera as she leaned forward holding two dumbbells.