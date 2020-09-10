Kylie Jenner Shows Off Ample Cleavage In A Silver Top

American reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 10, and treated her 195 million fans to a set of stylish, yet skin-baring pictures.

In the snapshots, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked a silver-colored crop top which boasted a wrap-style front and a low-cut neckline. The risque ensemble showed off an ample amount of cleavage while also drawing attention to her bare midriff. She teamed the risque top with a pair of jeans to pull off a semi-casual look.

Kylie wore her brunette tresses straight and opted for a side parting. She let her locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she sported an elegant, three-layered pearl necklace that highlighted her flawless décolletage. She also opted for three small earrings, a silver-and-white bracelet, and an assortment of rings.

The pictures were captured outdoors, during the daytime. To pose, Kylie stood in front of some stairs. A gray wall and a planter with ferns hanging from it could be seen in the background.

She shared two snaps from the photoshoot. In the first image, she bent forward and stuck her booty out. The hottie inserted her hands in the pockets of her jeans and lifted her chin. She puckered her lips and gazed straight at the camera. In the second photo, Kylie arched her back and touched her shoulder straps. She parted her lips and looked away from the lens.

Within an hour of posting, the snaps amassed a whopping 4.4 million likes. In addition, several of Kylie’s fans flocked to the comments section and posted more than 25,000 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“You exude beauty, power, and absolute femininity. You are a class apart, Kylie. Keep rocking,” one of her fans commented.

“Oh wow, look at that body!! You are a seductress. I admire you from head to two,” another user chimed in.

“Definitely the most beautiful woman in the world. I can’t take my eyes off this picture,” wrote a third follower.

“Damn, my jaw just hit the floor. Looking super hot! The outfit is also lit af!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her followers, dozens of celebrities and models also liked and commented on the post, including Kim Kardashian West, Bruna Rangel Lima, Laura Amy, Vicki Pattinson, and Maura Higgins.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie shared another hot photograph on September 10 in which she rocked a ’90s-inspired outfit which included a bandeau top and white joggers. The picture has accrued more than 9.5 million likes.