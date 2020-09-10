Donald Trump’s Ego Has Been ‘Seriously Harmed’ By Bob Woodward Book, Psychotherapist Says

Psychotherapist Elizabeth Mika, who is co-author of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, claimed on Thursday that Donald Trump’s ego has been “seriously harmed” by the recent details from journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book, Rage.

“Our president tweeted and retweeted self-adulatory content 34 times, so far, in one hour,” she wrote on Twitter, per Raw Story. “The narcissistic injury induced by Woodward tapes is severe. Self-adulatory, contemptuous of his critics, and/or threatening content.”

Mike continued to claim that rage is a natural response to such injury. According to the author, narcissistic injuries are a universal experience that damage a person’s sense or self — whether real or false — and self-worth.

“They are actually necessary for our development, as they help us dismantle our false self, piece by piece or all at once, helping to reveal our True Self underneath.”

Details of Woodward’s forthcoming publication went public starting on Wednesday. During one taped portion of an interview, Trump admitted to playing down the coronavirus pandemic, despite acknowledging the unique danger the disease poses. In an excerpt released on Thursday, Trump bragged about protecting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud in the wake of the country’s assassination — and coverup — of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Like Mika, many people in the field of mental health have speculated that Trump is a pathological narcissist. Per The Independent, Trump’s sister, a Yale psychiatrist, accused Trump of being a narcissist in her June book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. But critics claim that such figures are violating the Goldwater Rule, which prohibits psychiatrists from diagnosing public figures who they have never met — although this is not a hard-and-fast rule.

Although Mika suggested that the leaked information from Rage has damaged Trump’s ego, ScienceAlert previously highlighted research that suggests narcissists are often unwilling to acknowledge their mistakes and learn from them.

“When something unforeseen and unfortunate happens, a narcissist appears less inclined to ask, ‘What could I have done differently?’ and more inclined to throw up their hands and cry, ‘No one could have seen this coming!'”

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump previously claimed that he felt embarrassed after his 2016 Republican National Convention speech, when he touted himself the one to lead America forward and solve its problems. He pointed to the egotistical nature of the statement but subsequently doubled down on the previous comment and argued that he is the only one to lead America forward.