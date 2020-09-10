Ekaterina Zueva Flaunts Enviable Booty In Barely There Thong Bikini

Ekaterina Zueva gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Thursday, September 10, in a hot new snapshot that saw her striking a revealing pose while wearing a barely there bikini that put her fit body front and center.

For the shot, the Russian model lay on her belly against a large white cushioned structure located by an infinity pool. The ocean and a few islands were featured out in the distance. The picture was taken right before sunset, as evidenced by the colors in the background.

Zueva was photographed in profile as pressed her thighs against the surface while slightly pressing her torso up using her hands. Both of her legs were bent up, with one closer to her backside and the other closer to the cushion, creating a V shape from her knees to her feet. Her dark brown hair was swept to the right, cascading alongside her face.

Zueva sported a pale pink bikini that did a lot more showing than covering. Its bottoms boasted a skimpy thong back that put her round, toned booty fully on display. The thin side strings were high and tied into a large bow that placed on her hip. Up top, she had on a matching bra that was equally racy. It featured small triangles that showcased plenty of sideboob. Thin straps tied around her neck and behind her back.

In the caption, Zueva teased that she is a cupcake in a world filled with muffins. She also tagged Saint Luxury Suites in Santorini, Greece, indicating that was the location of her photo.

Within a couple of hours, the photo has attracted more than 10,000 likes and over 170 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to shower Zueva with compliments in different languages, including English, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

“A very edible cupcake I might add,” one user wrote, including a couple of laughing emoji with the comment.

“You are a monument,” replied another fan.

“You are the most delicious cake… You look always amazing and beautiful, you are perfect,” a third admirer raved.

“With a cherry on top too!” chimed in a fourth fan.

Zueva often shows off her killer body in different outfits. As The Inquisitr has shared, she recently posted another image of herself in a different two-piece. This time, she was indoors during what looked to be a professional photo shoot. She was in a three-quarter pose while wearing a skimpy rhinestone two-piece. The ensemble didn’t cover much, so Zueva had to use her hand to cover her chest and place her legs in a strategic way to censor the shot.