Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Flashes Her Fit Booty In A Red Thong Bikini For Latest Update

Model Viktoria Varga showcased her slender figure in a provocative photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was photographed striking an alluring pose in a tiny thong bikini that flaunted her athletic backside.

The 29-year-old has been posting snaps from scenic locations in Italy, and she continued that trend with this eye-catching update. Varga – who is famously dating Italian soccer pro Graziano Pelle – tagged her location as Salento in Italy, and was photographed surrounded by water in the picturesque locale. The sky was a light baby blue, and there were mountainsides visible in the distance. Nothing else was in-frame with Varga besides the clear blue water as she sat perched on a gangplank.

Varga was captured from the side as she sat between two metal poles with ropes hanging from them. Her body was slightly turned to the side, which helped accentuate her curves. The fashion designer’s long blond hair was worn down and swept to the right side of her head. Varga raised her right arm to pull her hair away from her gorgeous face, and she looked down while being photographed. The Hungarian’s impossibly long legs hung off the edge of the gangplank, and she rested her left hand on her thigh.

The social media influencer rocked a bright red bikini. Her top was not fully visible, but thin straps which knotted around her shoulder could be seen. Varga sported matching thong bottoms which had thin straps that hugged onto her waist. She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her pert booty in the revealing bottoms, and her tanned skin popped against the aquatic backdrop.

For the caption, Varga mentioned finding her “inner mermaid,” and she added a wave and mermaid emoji before uploading the sultry snap on Thursday. Many of her 745,000 Instagram followers flocked to the watery post, and nearly 12,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over four hours after it went online. She received more than 130 comments. Her boyfriend responded with fire and heart emoji, and the replies were littered with both of those. Fans left compliments for Varga in multiple languages.

“Fire that could evaporate the sea,” one follower commented.

“You are a dream miss Viky,” an admirer wrote.

“Amazing, so gorgeous girl,” a fan replied while adding several rose emoji.

“You’re missing your fish tail!” one follower joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Varga flaunted her athletic figure in a silver bikini earlier this month. That spicy pic was a throwback from her recent time in the Middle East.