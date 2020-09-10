Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Makes A Life-Changing Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 11, tease that Adam has some explaining to do to Chelsea about Sharon. Billy moves forward with his revenge plan. Chance tells Abby something she doesn’t love, and she must make a life-changing choice.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) wants answers about Sharon (Sharon Case) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) connection, according to SheKnows Soaps. She finally gets Adam to come home, at least for a talk, and he manages to keep the fact that Sharon (Sharon Case) was in his room a secret. Chelsea is convinced that Adam will be okay, even if it’s Sharon who has to help him.

Unfortunately for her and Connor (Judah Mackey), Adam doesn’t feel quite the same way. He doesn’t even believe he can be the man who proposed to her ever again. It’s not necessarily because he does or doesn’t feel something for Sharon. Instead, Adam feels like an entirely different person now that he’s remembered what happened when he was a child in Kansas. He does not see a future in which he, Chelsea, and Connor are a family again.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) puts a revenge plot into overdrive. It involves meeting with Alyssa (María DiDomenico) to discuss the scoop Victoria (Amelia Heinle) dropped in Billy’s lap about Adam. He makes the reporter a big offer, but she quickly clues in that Billy likely has an ax to grind when it comes to Adam. Alyssa brings up the deadly accident that Adam caused, which took Delia’s life, and Billy realizes that he won’t be able to con her into helping him and Victoria. However, that doesn’t mean Alyssa isn’t willing to help him if he tells her the truth or at least something she will believe is the truth.

Finally, Chance (Donny Boaz) makes an admission to Abby (Melissa Ordway). She’s on cloud nine because Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) bought her out of the hotel, which means she’s free of her nemesis. Chance is happy too, but he has a warning for Abby. Chance is committed to helping Adam, and he knows that Alyssa is on the trail of the secret he’s keeping about Las Vegas. Although Chance feels an obligation to stick around and support his friend, he knows Abby doesn’t feel the same way about her brother. Chance offers her an out before things go way too far. However, before Abby can go, Chance also asks her to stay. The whole situation is fraught with danger, but she may be willing to stick it out for him.