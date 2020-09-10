Joe Biden Reportedly Confused Military Coronavirus Statistics With Michigan’s

A Thursday fact-check from Breitbart cited Pentagon data that shows Joe Biden recently cited coronavirus deaths in Michigan as those in the military.

“Military COVID infected: 118,984,” Biden said in Michigan on Wednesday. “Military COVID-19 deaths: 6,114.”

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, only seven soldiers have died from the virus to date. As for Michigan, there were 6,114 deaths in the state as of Biden’s speech, and 6,889 individuals have been killed form the virus in the region as of Thursday afternoon.

Biden’s Deputy Rapid Response Director Michael Gwin released a statement on Wednesday to Fox News that corrected and addressed the mistake.

“Vice President Biden has the utmost respect for the men and women of the armed services and believes it’s the sacred duty of our country to properly equip them, look after their families when they’re deployed, and care for them when they return.”

Breitbart noted that in the same speech — which took aim at Trump’s coronavirus pandemic response — Biden bragged about knowing the exact number of Americans killed in the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars.

“Anyway, I carry a schedule in my pocket that list every single day the number of troops lost in Afghanistan and Iraq, the number wounded,” he said.

The presidential candidate has botched COVID-19 numbers before. In June, he falsely state that 120 million Americans had died from the virus. As of now, approximately 191,000 people have died from the pandemic in the United States.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Biden’s tendency to slip-up while on the campaign trail has drawn criticism from Trump’s allies as well as Democrats who believe he is experiencing a decline in his mental faculties.

“Joe Biden is very confused,” the U.S. leader’s campaign tweeted after the June mistake. “He’s not playing with a full deck, folks. #BarelyThereBiden.”

As The Inquisitr reported, former White House stenographer Mike McCormick recently claimed that the Democrat’s mental acuity is significantly different than what it was in 2017. McCormick notably worked with the former vice president from 2011 to 2017 and is behind the book Joe Biden Unauthorized.

In an op-ed for The New York Post, Miranda Devine argued that Biden’s alleged cognitive decline is not an issue that can be ignored. She pointed out that the Democratic challenger recently snapped at a reporter for questioning his mental faculties and claimed to have never taken a cognitive test. Notably, the former vice president previously said he was regularly tested for his cognitive function.

Trump himself has made numerous false or misleading claims about the coronavirus pandemic and has received criticism for his handling of the crisis.