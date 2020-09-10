Jordyn Woods Flaunts Cleavage, Platinum Blond Locks In Sultry Selfie

Model, influencer and former Kardsashian-Jenner clan cohort Jordyn Woods showed off a stimulating, throwback look with her latest update on Instagram. The post, which was uploaded to her popular feed on Thursday, September 10, included a sultry selfie in which the 22-year-old appeared with a platinum blond hairdo — a color she had rocked to great effect in the past.

In addition to sporting a distinct smolder in the photo to go along with her silvery locks, Woods also brought the sizzle with a clear display of cleavage, as the camera’s proximity to her voluptuous upper half also allowed for a clear look at her prominent bustline. The merging of those elements proved to be a tantalizing one for her 11.6 million followers, as the post’s comment thread was flush with replies praising Woods’ sexy style.

“@jordynwoods u bad bad,” wrote one fan, who also asked “how u do it?”

“Honestly so gorgeous!” declared another. “Kylie who?”

“I’m actually just flabbergasted. I cannot breath,” raved a third commenter.

“It’s the blonde for me,” added another admirer. “It’s everything.”

Woods was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the shot, which captured her head, neck and chest with a high level of detail. She was wearing a tight, gray top that pleasingly conformed to the shapely contours of her ample bosom. Just below the garment’s plunging neckline, the word “BODY” was emblazoned upon it in pink letters that were bordered in blue.

The Vogue alum’s right hand was resting upon her corresponding breast with her lengthy, pink fingernails gingerly caressing it mere inches from the cleavage that was visible just above her top. It was adorned with multiple, gold-hued rings and a small tattoo was also visible on her index finger.

Meanwhile, the straightened strands of Woods’ icy mane flowed out from a side part and draped over her sizable chest as well. Its color provided a stark contrast against the darkness of her eyebrows and her skin’s distinct caramel pigment. It also provided a virtual frame for her face as she peered directly into the camera’s lens with her dark eyes and pursed her full, glistening lips.

Woods’ post was a major hit on social media, accruing more than 350,000 likes in just a couple of hours after going live. Furthermore, almost 3,500 comments — many of which were similar to those shared above — were left by her fans and admirers.

As shared by The Inquisitr on September 1, Woods showcased her hourglass figure in a photo update that found her wearing a tiny, blue- and brown-printed bikini and a sheer top; a combination that left little to the imagination.