Dajana Gudić Puts On Busty Display In Tiny Tie-Dye Bikini

Dajana Gudić captured the attention of her 792,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 9, with a hot update in which she rocked a skimpy bikini top while flaunting her beauty on the beach.

The Bosnian model — whose heritage includes Croatian and Serbian, according to the website Wiki Famous People— posed on what looked to be a boat during a bright, sunny day. As revealed by the geotag, Dajana was soaking up the sun in Bodrum, Turkey.

Dajana held the camera in front of her as she glanced at it for the selfie. She tilted her head, squinting her eyes and pursing her lips a bit. Her blond hair fell around her head in a slightly disheveled manner.

Dajana sizzled in the upper half of a two-piece swimsuit that boasted a blue and white tie-dye print. The neckline plunged into her chest, showcasing plenty of her ample cleavage. The top included a knotted detail on the bottom edge and medium straps that went over her shoulders.

Dajana told her fans in the caption that she decided to sign up for a a yoga teacher training in Tulum, Mexico. She added that she has no immediate plans to teach and will take the course as a way to deepen her knowledge of the practice.

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 7,300 likes and upwards of 260 comments. Her fans used the occasion to congratulate Dajana on her decision and to praise her beauty and physique.

“Soooo proud of you babe. Constantly learning new things and I’ll never forget my first time in Tulum with you [red roses] [red heart] [heart-eyes emoji] see your beautiful face soon!!!” one user wrote.

“I can only hope that you’re not tiring of my repetitiveness but as we both know by now: You + blue bikini + sandy beach + blue ocean = The best shot any given day on Instagram!” raved a second fan.

“You are so beautifull and sweet baby. I love you,” a third admirer replied.

“Sounds like so much fun! Hope u have the best time,” added a fourth fan.

Dajana isn’t shy about rocking minuscule bikinis on her Instagram posts. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded another photo of herself in a different two-piece set. She was sitting on the floor with a dog in front of several mirrors, which created a two-view effect that reflected her location and the outside. She wore an all-black piece that included a classic triangle top with itty-bitty cups. Her matching bottoms had a U-shaped waistband and thin sides.