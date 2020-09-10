Niki DeMartino Pulls Up Short Semi-Sheer Dress In A Series Of Snapshots

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The “Alone In My Car” singer is no stranger to making a statement with her outfits and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The 25-year-old stunned in a short burgundy red dress that fell way above her upper thigh. The garment was semi-sheer and exposed her midriff underneath. DeMartino displayed her decolletage and paired the look with black fishnet tights. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, a bracelet, and rings while sporting her long fiery straight hair down with a middle part. DeMartino rocked short acrylic nails that were decorated with polish.

The online sensation treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped side-on in a portrait photograph. DeMartino pushed one leg out and looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens. She sported a fierce expression while slightly pulling up her dress.

In the next slide, DeMartino whipped her hair across her face and raised her dress higher.

In the third frame, she rested both her arms beside her and gazed over to the left with a moody look.

In the fourth pic, DeMartino was captured with her locks in motion once again. This time, the majority of her left eye was covered.

In the fifth and final photo, DeMartino looked down with her lips slightly parted while continuing to lift the bottom of her attire.

In the tags, she credited the photographer, Maegan Alys. The YouTuber also geotagged the upload with Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, letting fans know where these images were taken.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 360 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“Your whole vibe and style is everything,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“THESE ARE STUNNING,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“You’re thriving more and more every day,” remarked a third fan.

“THIS IS EVERYTHINGGGG THE LIGHTING THE HAIR THE DRESS THE TIGHTS LITERALLY POP OFF,” a fourth admirer that also commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black Champion bikini top paired with matching bottoms during a spa getaway. DeMartino went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, small hoop earrings, and a watch.