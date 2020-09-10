Lyna Perez Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy White Bikini

Internet sensation Lyna Perez sent pulses racing on social media when she shared a smoking-hot new image of herself with her 5.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, September 10. The influencer was photographed outdoors. The sky and a number of palms trees were visible behind her, adding blue and green hues to the photo.

Lyna took center stage despite the natural beauty surrounding her, as she towered over the camera’s lens. She popped one hip out and appeared to rest her left hand on something out of frame. She pouted slightly and stared directly into the camera’s lens, emitting an engaged and sultry vibe.

Her long, highlighted, brunette hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a half-ponytail. The locks, some of which fell around her face, cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder in loose waves.

Her killer curves stood out as she flaunted her famous figure in a scanty bathing suit.

The model sported a white bikini top that featured an off-the-shoulder cut and ruffled edges. The swimwear tied in a knot between her breasts and exposed an ample amount of cleavage and a bit of underboob.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that also showcased her figure. The briefs seemed to feature a thong cut and accentuated her curvy hips and pert booty. The high-waisted, thin side-straps called attention to her slim core.

In the caption, the model shared that she was hosting a “giveaway” of her premium content. She further stated that she would announce the winners on her Instagram story.

The image quickly gained approval from thousands of fans, amassing more than 46,000 likes within an hour of going live. More than 6,800 followers took to the comments section to inundate Lyna with compliments on her figure, her good looks, and her skimpy bathing suit.

“Beautiful as always,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love you, you are my favorite,” a second admirer chimed in, adding a string of red-heart emoji.

“You are perfection Lyna,” a third individual added.

“Am a huge fan of you and would love to be one of your winners, I love you so much,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The model has posted a number of jaw-dropping looks to social media this week. On September 9, she wowed fans when she posted an image of herself in a skimpy bikini and mesh cover-up, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. That snapshot has received more than 118,000 likes and over 5,400 comments, proving to be a smash with admirers.