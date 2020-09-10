Lyna Perez Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy White Bikini

Internet sensation Lyna Perez sent thousands of pulses racing on social media when she posted a smoking-hot new image of herself on Thursday, September 10. The 27-year-old model shared the post with her 5.4 million followers on her Instagram account, and it instantly became a hit.

The influencer was photographed outdoors for the image, seemingly poolside. The sky and a number of palms trees were visible behind her, adding hues of blue and green to the photo.

Lyna took center stage despite the natural beauty surrounding her, as she towered over the camera’s lens. She propped one hip out and seemed to be resting her left hand on something out of the frame. She wore a natural pout on her face as her eyes stared directly into the camera’s lens, emitting an engaged and sultry vibe.

Her long, highlighted brunette hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a half-ponytail. The locks, some of which fell around her face, cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder in loose waves.

Her killer curves stood out in the snapshot as she flaunted her famous figure in a scanty bathing suit.

The model sported a white bikini top that featured an off-the-shoulder cut and ruffled edges. The swimwear garment’s body, which tied in the front, did not conceal much of her figure as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage, and a bit of underboob.

She teamed the top with matching bottoms that also showcased her form. The briefs seemed to feature a Brazilian-style thong cut and accentuated her curvy hips and pert booty. Their high-waisted side-straps called attention to her slim core.

In the caption, the model shared that she was hosting a “giveaway” for her premium content. She further stated that she would announce the winners on her Instagram story.

The image quickly gained approval from thousands of fans, amassing more than 46,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. An additional 6,800 followers took to the comments section to inundate Lyna with compliments on her figure, her good looks, and her skimpy bathing suit.

“Beautiful as always,” one Instagram user asserted.

“Love you, you are my favorite,” a second admirer chimed in, adding a string of red-heart emoji.

“You are perfection Lyna,” a third individual added.

“Am a huge fan of you and would love to be one of your winners, I love you so much,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The model has posted a number of jaw-dropping looks to social media this week. On September 9, she wowed fans once more after she posted an image of herself in a skimpy bikini and mesh cover-up, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. That snapshot has received more than 118,000 likes and over 5,400 comments, proving to be a smash with admirers.