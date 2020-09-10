‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Nikki Tells Victor The Truth

The Young and the Restless‘ Thursday, September 10, episode featured Sharon and Adam helping each other while Chelsea worried about her fiancé. Rey told Mariah the bad news about her mom’s cancer and worried she might make bad choices. Victor and Nikki clashed over the truth about his younger son, while Victoria let Nick know she wasn’t scheming against their father.

Sharon (Sharon Case) showed up at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) motel room, and he insisted that she leave. However, Sharon said that she wanted to help, and then she revealed her cancer had spread. Adam apologized for failing to see her pain, and she let him know that helping him gave her something good in her out of control life. For a while, they sat on the bed with Sharon leaning her head against Adam’s chest. Later, he watched her sleep and then wrote a note that he went out to get food and would be back soon.

At the penthouse, Chance (Donny Boaz) demanded to know why Alyssa (María DiDomenico) had been there. After some back and forth, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) told Chance the whole sordid truth about Adam killing Alyssa’s father when he was a pre-teen. Chelsea complained that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Hope covered the entire thing up and didn’t get Adam any help.

Chance revealed Adam’s location, but he warned Chelsea that her fiancé wasn’t alone — Sharon was there. Chelsea admitted that she was relieved to hear about Sharon since she’d been working with Adam in therapy. Chance warned Chelsea that Adam seemed reckless and encouraged her to bring him home.

Later, Chelsea knocked on the door to the motel room, and inside, a shocked Sharoon kept quiet since Adam wasn’t there.

At the Ranch, Victor aired all his regrets about Adam to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). She complained that her husband’s younger son was pure evil, and Victor wondered if Nikki would feel the same if he’d been her flesh and blood. Offended, Nikki said that Victor couldn’t change the past and that he did the best he knew at the time. Victor admitted that he couldn’t turn back the clock, and he apologized to Nikki for being rude to her.

Monty Brinton / CBS

At Crimson Lights, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) talked to Mariah (Camryn Grimes). He let Mariah know that her mother’s cancer had spread, and then he admitted that he suspected Sharon was with Adam. Mariah reassured Rey that neither her mom nor her ex-husband would risk their families to do anything stupid, but after Rey left, she frantically texted Sharon, warning her not to make a bad choice.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) visited Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at Newman Enterprises. They briefly talked about their personal lives, and Victoria said she and Billy (Jason Thompson) were co-parents only. Meanwhile, Nick said he’d gotten back together with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Then, Victoria expressed her displeasure with Victor and the way he made their brother his golden child no matter how many mistakes the younger Newman made. Nick wondered what his sister had up her sleeve, and she denied having anything. However, Victoria did say that she was finished with Victor for good, and if she did come up with a plan, Nick would be the first to know.