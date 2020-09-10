Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flaunts Serious Cleavage & Booty For Latest Steamy Video Update

Fitness model Lexi Kai put her hourglass figure on full display in a spicy video for her latest Instagram upload. In the clip, she modeled a revealing top that showcased her assets, and a pair of skintight jeans that hugged onto her lower-body.

The 24-year-old has not been posting often on the social media platform, but made sure to catch the attention of her followers with this alluring post. She was filmed in a hallway with white walls and dark hardwood flooring, and her wardrobe complemented the color scheme as she showed off her curves from all angles.

Lexi had her long blond hair up in a high single braid that ran down her back, and she rocked a tight sweater that hugged onto her chest. It was a dark brown turtleneck that was cropped and had criss-cross strings in the middle that left a portion of her cleavage exposed. She also sported a pair of white jeans that wrapped around her legs and backside. Lexi had on a pair of clear high heels, and accessorized with large hoop earrings.

The footage started with Lexi slowly walking down the hallway towards the camera. There was a fierce look across her gorgeous face, and she stopped to jut her right hip out. The Colorado native struck several poses while giving viewers a glimpse of her toned stomach and ample assets in the sweater. Lexi ran her hands up the front of her top, and crossed her arms to further accentuate her curves.

In the second part of the clip, the social media influencer turned her back to the camera to showcase the jeans. She put her booty on display while looking over her shoulder and flashing a large smile. Lexi turned to the side and arched her back to give a different view of the tight-fitting pants. The clip ended with her facing the lens and blowing a kiss to the camera.

For the caption, the model tagged popular retailer Fashion Nova and included a pants emoji before uploading the footage Thursday afternoon. Many of Lexi’s 763,000 Instagram followers flocked to the vid, as the comment section was littered with heart-eye emoji.

“You are very, very stylish and beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“Absolutely stunning omg,” an Instagram user commented.

“Pure perfection,” a fan replied while adding a row of heart emoji.

“Love the white,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Lexi flaunted her curves earlier in the month in a workout video where she wore a cropped tee and leggings.