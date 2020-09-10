Katelyn Runck Flaunts Killer Curves In Impossibly Tiny Red Bikini

American fitness model Katelyn Runck sent plenty of hearts racing on social media after she shared a sizzling new video on Thursday, September 10. She took to Instagram to post the update for her 2.1 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands.

The North Dakota-born model — who is most famous for her fitness regimen — was recorded while at the beach as the ocean filled the background.

Katelyn stood directly in front of the camera and switched between a number of sultry poses that displayed her from different angles. She grabbed her locks, tugged on her bottoms, and adjusted her top. She also popped her backside out and pushed her chest forward as she wore a pout and directed her strong gaze at the camera’s lens, exuding a seductive and sexy vibe.

Her long, brunette hair was styled in natural-looking waves as it fell down her back and around her shoulders. Her enviable figure stole the show, as she flaunted her killer curves with a revealing bathing suit.

The model sported a red bikini bra that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The skimpy garment struggled to contain her assets, and its tiny cups gave way to a great deal of cleavage and sideboob.

She teamed the number with a matching pair of bottoms. The skimpy, low-cut briefs showed off her curvy hips and pert derriere. Their side straps drew users’ eyes to her sculpted and slim core.

Katelyn finished the look off with a pair of dark sunglasses.

She paired the video with a song by Calvin Harris called “Summer.”

The jaw-dropping clip was met with a large amount of support and enthusiasm from social media fans, amassing more than 48,000 views and 14,000 likes in less than one hour after going live. More than 700 followers praised Katelyn for her fit physique, good looks, and choice of scanty swimwear.

“Perfect bikini,” one Instagram user commented.

“My god, you are perfect,” a second admirer chimed in.

“What a perfect body,” added a third fan, following the compliment with a number of red heart, fire, and kiss-face emoji.

“You are the 8th wonder of the world,” a fourth individual asserted.

Katelyn has shared many eye-catching images and videos to social media this past week. On September 9, she posted several pics showing her in a blue wrap dress that again showed off her insane curves, as reported by The Inquisitr. The post has received more than 28,000 likes, proving to be very popular.