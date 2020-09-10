Kate Gosselin Receives Support As Fans Tell Her To Get Her Kids Back Amid Ex-Husband Jon’s Abuse Allegations

Fans of the 'Kate Plus 8' star rally around her following shocking claims about her ex's treatment of their son Collin.

Kate Gosselin is receiving support from fans amid the shocking allegations that her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin physically abused their 16-year-old son, Collin.

Amid allegations that Jon punched and kicked his teen son during a violent argument last weekend, prompting the child to call the police for help and later share a disturbing Instagram post about the incident in which he called his dad a “liar,” the mom of eight told People that she hopes the courts will finally do “the right thing” and remove him from her ex-husband’s home. Calling Jon’s alleged actions “child abuse,” she added that she doesn’t want her children “around” their father anymore, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

The alleged incident comes nearly two years after Collin left a behavioral facility to live with his father in his Pennsylvania home. The former couple’s daughter Hannah, 16, also lives Jon and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

Kate rarely posts to social media, but fans rallied around her by revisiting her last Instagram post from July to offer her support amid the heartbreaking story about her ex and their child.

“You kept silent for so long,” one fan wrote to Kate. “Many people thought it was because you were guilty… you were never guilty… I always said you were the better parent… and you kept silent to protect your children.. but now it’s time to rip him apart. You go girl.”

“Hearing that Jon abuses Collin,” anther wrote. ” [Kate] I am so sorry. You need to try to get them back.”

While some social media posters slammed Kate for the outrage over the son that Jon as long claimed she had no contact with, others chimed in to defend her.

“So these haters will jump on here,” one fan wrote on Kate’s Instagram post. “Still call you out because they can’t fathom that Jon is the biggest liar…even though Collin said he lies.”

On Twitter, some fans shared articles about the story and posted comments.

“These poor kids and also justice for Kate Gosselin all along?!?!” one commenter tweeted.

Jon has not publicly commented on the allegations against him, but this does seem like it could finally be the time for Kate to share her side of the family’s sad breakup story. Last fall, when her ex spoke to multiple press outlets after a 10-year gag order had been lifted, Kate vowed to someday share “the truth” about what happened to her family.