Daisy Keech Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tiny White Waffle Knit Shorts

On Thursday, September 10, social media sensation Daisy Keech uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 5.2 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 20-year-old model posing in a room with a large window, numerous plants, a floor lamp, and hanging wall art. Daisy turned to the side and arched her back, as she held onto a throw pillow. She tilted her chin down and seemed to be looking toward the photographer with a sultry expression on her face.

Daisy flaunted her fantastic figure in a white cropped long-sleeve waffle knit top and a pair of matching high-waisted shorts. The tiny bottoms put her pert derriere and toned thighs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The blond bombshell also styled her long honey-colored hair in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her look additional glamour.

Daisy tagged the Instagram account of professional photographer Casius Dean in the body of the post, suggesting that he had taken the picture.

In the caption, the YouTuber seemed to be reminding her followers to stay in the moment.

Quite a few of Daisy’s admirers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“ur just such a perfect person. ur absolutely so beautiful like what- ur my girl crush, I’m in love with you oh my goshh [sic]. I don’t think you realize how beyond stunning you are- literally every post of urs is breathtaking,” wrote one passionate fan, adding two heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Stunning lovely gorgeous girl,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye, white heart, and rose emoji.

“@daisykeech you look so [g]orgeous,” remarked another admirer.

“[Y]ou’re literally flawless,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Daisy graciously responded to some of the comments. The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 180,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Daisy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a white lace bodice and coordinating underwear. That suggestive snap has been liked over 600,000 times since it was shared.